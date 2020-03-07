Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $168,070,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

