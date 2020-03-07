Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

