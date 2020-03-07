Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

