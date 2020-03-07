Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a neutral rating to a negative rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realogy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Realogy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Realogy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.