Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.99. Realogy shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 766,831 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,199.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

