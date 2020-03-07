Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 9,191 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 160,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

