Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Rego Payment Architectures stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Rego Payment Architectures has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

