RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RNLSY. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nord/LB upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

