Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Position Increased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Repay worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of -0.06. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.