Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Buys $252,000.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.