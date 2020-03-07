Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

