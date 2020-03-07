ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,813,063.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

NYSE:RMD opened at $166.08 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

