Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RPAI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.