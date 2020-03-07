RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.89, approximately 147,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 105,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 50.92% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,828,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 203,691 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

