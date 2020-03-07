RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RLI were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RLI by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

