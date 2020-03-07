Robert W. Baird Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $120.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $129.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,429.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $4,499,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $5,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,596 shares of company stock valued at $43,075,680.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,345 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 806,897 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

