Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94. Rogers has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $22,795,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

