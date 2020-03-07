Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $3,983,350.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $3,983,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.02 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $110,963,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $45,057,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

