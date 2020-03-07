Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rotork to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Rotork to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 330.20 ($4.34).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.68. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1365.0001073 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

