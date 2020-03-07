RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.