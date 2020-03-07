Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.20

News coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a news impact score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Ryanair’s score:

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.