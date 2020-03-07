Ryder System (NYSE:R) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on R. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.43.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $67.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,957,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.