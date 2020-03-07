Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of RYI opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 52.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. Ryerson’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 129.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

