Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Strong Earnings

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $8.73, approximately 308,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 128,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.