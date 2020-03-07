SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE SD opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 168.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $59.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 199,514 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 287,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

