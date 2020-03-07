SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PER opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

