Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post ($2.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the lowest is ($3.11). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($6.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.53) to $15.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.95.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $21,542,950. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.