SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

