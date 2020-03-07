Scott L. Morris Sells 20,000 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $52.79.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avista by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.