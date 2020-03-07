Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $36,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

