Senior plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Senior in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNIRF. Barclays cut shares of Senior from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

SNIRF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Senior has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $828.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

