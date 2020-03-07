Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SENS opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.81. Sensyne Health has a twelve month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

