Sierra Metals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.89. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.33 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of $292.14 million and a PE ratio of -98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

