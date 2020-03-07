SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

