SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of SJW opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

