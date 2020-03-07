SmileDirectClub’s (NASDAQ:SDC) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 10th

SmileDirectClub’s (NASDAQ:SDC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 10th. SmileDirectClub had issued 58,537,000 shares in its public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,346,351,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of SmileDirectClub’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

