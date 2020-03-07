SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

Media headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFTBY. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $23.30 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

