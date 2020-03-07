Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of SOI opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 430,746 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

