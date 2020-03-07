Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Price

News headlines about EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EXXARO RESOURCE/S earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAY opened at $7.71 on Friday. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Get EXXARO RESOURCE/S alerts:

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.