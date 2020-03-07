Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.32, 15,468,858 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 5,803,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Specifically, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.