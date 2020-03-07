Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

