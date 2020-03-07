S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.82.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $271.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $194.95 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

