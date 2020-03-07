Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

