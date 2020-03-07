SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.