Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

