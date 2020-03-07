STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SPHRY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

