Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 389,528 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 334,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

