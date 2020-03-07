Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STRL. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.