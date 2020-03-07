Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SFIX stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

