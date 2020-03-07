STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 139.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

